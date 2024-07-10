Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 89 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.01 on Wednesday, hitting $388.70. 171,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $392.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $355.41 and a one year high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.