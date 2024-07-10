Contrasting Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares 49.59% 5.59% 0.72% Sterling Bancorp 5.79% 2.40% 0.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $558.71 million 4.40 $232.18 million $2.85 4.88 Sterling Bancorp $64.92 million 4.15 $7.41 million $0.16 32.38

Analyst Ratings

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Sterling Bancorp. Eastern Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Eastern Bankshares and Sterling Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 1 0 2 0 2.33 Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than Sterling Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastern Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eastern Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Eastern Bankshares pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sterling Bancorp pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Eastern Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Eastern Bankshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats Sterling Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastern Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and construction, small business, residential real estate, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and other consumer loans comprising unsecured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, automobile loans, home improvement loans, airplane loans, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust, financial planning and portfolio management, automated lock box collection, cash management, and account reconciliation services; personal, business, and employee benefits insurance products. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Sterling Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.