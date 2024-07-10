Comstock Resources, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $335.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE CRK opened at $10.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.42. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Comstock Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Articles

