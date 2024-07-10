Commerce Bank Sells 1,059 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Commerce Bank cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in ONEOK by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.6 %

OKE traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.93. The company had a trading volume of 433,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $83.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

