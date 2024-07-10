Commerce Bank Purchases 284 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,463,085 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $115.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

