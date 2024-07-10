Commerce Bank Has $17.70 Million Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 292.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 129,913 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $17,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 39.8% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,133 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $6,844,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,910,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ:COO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.31. 468,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,980. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day moving average of $94.56.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

