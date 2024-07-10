Commerce Bank Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $20,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.48. 514,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,158. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.64. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

