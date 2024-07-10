Coinmetro Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,247.75 (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Coinmetro Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0405 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Coinmetro Token has a total market cap of $194.45 million and $3,247.75 worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Coinmetro Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,893.07 or 1.00046284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068992 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 328,006,945 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coinmetro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 328,006,945.4 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.04038946 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,095.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinmetro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinmetro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinmetro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coinmetro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinmetro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.