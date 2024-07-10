Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,433,474 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $410,406,000 after purchasing an additional 238,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,360,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,769,110 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $354,822,000 after purchasing an additional 401,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,205 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,497,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

CTSH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 486,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,692. The company has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.99.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

