CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Sets New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 341.08 ($4.37) and last traded at GBX 339 ($4.34), with a volume of 18775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.34).

Specifically, insider Albert Soleiman bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £295.68 ($378.74). In related news, insider Albert Soleiman bought 88 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £295.68 ($378.74). Also, insider David Fineberg purchased 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £299.82 ($384.04). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 312 shares of company stock valued at $89,800. Insiders own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 192 ($2.46) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

CMC Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 212.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £919.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,237.50 and a beta of 0.50.

CMC Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CMC Markets’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

CMC Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.