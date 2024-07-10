Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.91) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHC
Shaftesbury Capital Stock Down 2.5 %
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shaftesbury Capital
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.