Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC)

Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Shaftesbury Capital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.91) target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

SHC opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.82) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 141.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.54. Shaftesbury Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 101.90 ($1.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 151.10 ($1.94).

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.8 billion at December 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

