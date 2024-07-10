Citigroup Lowers Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $66.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.44.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ball news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ball by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,372,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

