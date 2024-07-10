Citigroup Increases Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Price Target to $187.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $181.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $176.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $130.91 and a 1 year high of $191.39.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

