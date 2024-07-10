Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Synopsys worth $48,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Synopsys by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,222 shares of company stock valued at $43,691,039 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $10.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $618.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,727. The company has a 50-day moving average of $580.91 and a 200-day moving average of $559.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38. The firm has a market cap of $94.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.