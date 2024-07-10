Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Melanie Healey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE HLT traded up $3.12 on Wednesday, reaching $218.37. The company had a trading volume of 852,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.19 and its 200-day moving average is $201.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $218.82.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

