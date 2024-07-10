Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 700 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,612,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 51.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,926,000. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 582,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,466,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $2,873,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,265,376.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.67. 781,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.06. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

