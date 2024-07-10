Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 6,369 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,369 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Veralto worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Veralto

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.48. The company had a trading volume of 452,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,282. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.43.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%.

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.