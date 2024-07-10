Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,721 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Corning worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.52. 8,470,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,930. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.64.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.92.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

