Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,615 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,363 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $24,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,759,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 812,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,430,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 155,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 130,515 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TEL stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.02. The company had a trading volume of 602,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,613. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $143.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

