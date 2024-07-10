Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,424 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 67.9% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1,150.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 53,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 191,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at $73,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 1,260,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,003,425. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

