Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 10,208 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,208 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $11,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,408,000 after buying an additional 17,365,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $206,703,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 715.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,251,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 3,729,974 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,775,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,019 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,550,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,150,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.06. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.17.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 55.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.93.

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 648,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 15,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $217,440.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,298.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,829 shares of company stock worth $2,148,623 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

