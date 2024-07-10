Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,431 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,072,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.84. The company had a trading volume of 758,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.