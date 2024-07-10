Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,548 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Western Digital worth $12,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

WDC stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.11. 1,259,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,332,462. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.80. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

