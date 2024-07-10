Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $14,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.09. The stock had a trading volume of 513,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,063. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.79 and its 200 day moving average is $80.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.