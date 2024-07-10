Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $10.41 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Textron worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Textron by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,793,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,037,000 after buying an additional 521,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,347,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,932,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Textron by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,235,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,396,000 after buying an additional 408,290 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Textron by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 563,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,285,000 after buying an additional 246,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Shares of Textron stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.90. 279,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,137. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

