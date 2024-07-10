Chesapeake Energy Co. Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHK. KeyCorp began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHK stock opened at $82.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $93.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.01.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Further Reading

