Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

NYSE SCHW opened at $74.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,986.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total value of $724,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,172,690.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $5,492,955.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 658,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,997,146 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

