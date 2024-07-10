Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $56.92 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Chainbing has a market cap of $56.92 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainbing token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chainbing alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Chainbing

Chainbing’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chainbing’s official website is www.chainbing.io. The official message board for Chainbing is medium.com/@chainbing.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainbing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainbing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.