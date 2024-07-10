Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,690.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,690 ($21.65) and last traded at GBX 1,670 ($21.39), with a volume of 44601 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,645 ($21.07).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CER. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,690 ($21.65) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,675 ($21.46) target price on shares of Cerillion in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3,427.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,572.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,551.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications sector in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Software, Services, and Third-Party. The company offers Cerillion Unify, a pre-packaged SaaS solution for quad-play CSPs; Cerillion Enterprise, a BSS/OSS solution for B2B telcos; Cerillion Engage, a streamlined BSS/OSS solution for digital brands; Cerillion Skyline, SaaS solution for subscription businesses; and Cerillion Metro BSS/OSS solution for smart cities.

