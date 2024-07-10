Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases Shares of 27,000 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Telephone and Data Systems stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,284. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.84. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.72.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.29%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

