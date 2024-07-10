Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $3,229,888,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $499,955,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in AbbVie by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 44,988,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,796,000 after buying an additional 2,542,463 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in AbbVie by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,422,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,252,000 after buying an additional 2,390,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,569,000 after buying an additional 1,702,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $168.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,224,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,623. The stock has a market cap of $296.86 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

