Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Purchases New Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,341 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. StoneCrest Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Shopify by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,303,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,688,000 after buying an additional 238,596 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 4,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Shopify from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.12. 6,523,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,126,276. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

