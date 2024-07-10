Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.42.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 727,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,295. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $89.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

