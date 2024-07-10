Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New Investment in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,740,387,000 after buying an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,038,907,000 after buying an additional 4,756,671 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,606,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,850,000 after purchasing an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $205,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin Burkhart sold 2,286 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $205,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,986 shares of company stock worth $7,240,292. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.37.

Shares of BMRN stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.98. 966,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,615. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.68 and a twelve month high of $99.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $648.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

