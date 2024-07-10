Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Makes New $811,000 Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,804,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,868,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,830,000 after acquiring an additional 641,010 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 332,289 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,190,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,699,000 after acquiring an additional 311,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,042,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,302,000 after acquiring an additional 193,910 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:NFG traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.13. 401,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,436. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $629.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.33 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

