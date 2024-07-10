Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $855,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,316,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,771,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,733,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,355,000 after buying an additional 280,069 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $96.84. 1,076,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,943. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $99.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

