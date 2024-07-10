Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $402,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,283,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,666,000. Finally, Amazon Com Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,608,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Astera Labs in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Astera Labs Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,501,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,580. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.36.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $65.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

