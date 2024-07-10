Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Invests $1.17 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,575 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 27,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.4% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE TGT traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $147.63. 2,848,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.63 and a 200 day moving average of $153.62. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Target

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.