Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 4,636 Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $118.99. 3,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,397. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $118.46.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,065.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.09.

Get Our Latest Report on CHH

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.