Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 3,578 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,665,000 after acquiring an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.14. 173,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $412.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $235.79 and a 52-week high of $430.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.