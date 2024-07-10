Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,838.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.06. The stock had a trading volume of 224,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,523. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.18.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The firm had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

