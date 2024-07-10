Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires New Stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,166,000 after purchasing an additional 116,402 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,022,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,971,000 after purchasing an additional 132,460 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $72,730,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $16,155,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $7,180,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Insider Transactions at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Darin Harper bought 13,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.78 per share, with a total value of $521,125.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,490.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

PLAY traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $37.72. 1,081,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,681. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.13. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $69.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $588.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.88 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 48.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

