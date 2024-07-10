Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.34

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$84.34 and last traded at C$83.43, with a volume of 214893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.

Separately, CIBC lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The company has a market cap of C$10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.65.

Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

