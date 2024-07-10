Celestica (TSE:CLS) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.34

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$84.34 and last traded at C$83.43, with a volume of 214893 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$80.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, CIBC lowered Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Celestica
Celestica Stock Performance
Celestica (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.83 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 4.5011198 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Celestica news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total transaction of C$1,048,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.75, for a total value of C$1,035,092.00. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 13,700 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.51, for a total value of C$1,048,187.00. Insiders have sold a total of 68,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Celestica
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.