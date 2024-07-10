Celestia (TIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $962.59 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Celestia has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $962.59 million and approximately $167.93 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can now be bought for $6.82 or 0.00011862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,055,452,055 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,055,232,876.712132 with 196,276,404.462132 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 7.29298219 USD and is up 20.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $250,346,289.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

