Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Cboe Global Markets worth $10,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.57. 541,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.53 and its 200-day moving average is $180.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

