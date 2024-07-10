Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.00

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.00 and last traded at $101.64, with a volume of 262881 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 323.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.70 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.