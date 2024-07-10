Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 2.7% Following Insider Selling

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $124.10 and last traded at $124.58. Approximately 417,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,573,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.05.

Specifically, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,874,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.76, for a total transaction of $9,882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 637,500 shares in the company, valued at $83,997,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,073,946 shares of company stock valued at $231,481,556. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVNA. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.27.

Carvana Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.20.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carvana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,023,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,648,000 after buying an additional 655,603 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after buying an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,285,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

