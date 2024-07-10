Cardano (ADA) 24-Hour Volume Tops $256.02 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion and approximately $256.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,061.04 or 0.05293765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045779 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012406 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,034,995,408 coins and its circulating supply is 35,872,102,594 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

