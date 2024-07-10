CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.70. 4,267,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,983,545. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.90 and its 200 day moving average is $162.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.