CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the first quarter worth $28,000. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,453 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Stock Performance

TLRY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.76. 16,252,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,561,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.19. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Tilray Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

